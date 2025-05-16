Promising Defense Stocks To Watch Now – May 15th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and support military hardware, aerospace systems, cybersecurity solutions and related services for government and allied armed forces. Their performance is largely driven by defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and national security policies, often providing investors with relatively stable cash flows through long-term government contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,789,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $209.66.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.17. 2,270,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.29. 5,030,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,439,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

