Oppenheimer Lowers Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Price Target to $41.00

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PRSU stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.28 million, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $47.49.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

