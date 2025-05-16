Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells $1,977,780.00 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,977,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,422,000 after purchasing an additional 984,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $33,047,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,329,000 after acquiring an additional 512,362 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,829,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,441,000 after buying an additional 444,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

