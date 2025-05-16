Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.48 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.01). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 615,331 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Foresight Solar Trading Up 0.3%
Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 EPS for the current year.
Foresight Solar Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is 720.16%.
Foresight Solar Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
