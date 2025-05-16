Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $19.38 Million Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $7,334,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $926.84 million, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $35.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,248. This trade represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

