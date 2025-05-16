Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as low as C$1.69. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 78,074 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$169.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.81.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

