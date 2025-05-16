EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.40 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.98). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.00), with a volume of 78,000 shares.
EPE Special Opportunities Stock Up 0.7%
The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.40. The company has a market capitalization of £42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,000.00 and a beta of 0.90.
EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About EPE Special Opportunities
EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EPE Special Opportunities
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.