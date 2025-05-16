EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.40 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.98). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.00), with a volume of 78,000 shares.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.40. The company has a market capitalization of £42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,000.00 and a beta of 0.90.

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. EPE Special Opportunities had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About EPE Special Opportunities

In other news, insider Michael Gray purchased 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £1,113.16 ($1,481.45). 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

