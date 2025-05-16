FY2025 EPS Estimates for Insmed Increased by Analyst

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Insmed in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.37) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.72). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $26,834.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,604.34. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,559 shares of company stock worth $11,056,634. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

