Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,364 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.30% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLJP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLJP opened at $30.95 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.62.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

