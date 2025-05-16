Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,168 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.56% of Burford Capital worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $17,980,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 553.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 963,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 815,812 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 691,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,449,000.

Burford Capital Stock Down 5.1%

Burford Capital stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

