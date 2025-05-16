Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Price

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. Enovis has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enovis by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

