Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,407 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 740,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Kornit Digital stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

