Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amentum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

