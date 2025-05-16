Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 33,510 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.36% of AdvanSix worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,982,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after buying an additional 100,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.2%

ASIX opened at $23.25 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.59.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler cut AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

