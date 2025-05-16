Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,410 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Acelyrin by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acelyrin by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

In other news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,603.22. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $218.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.40. Equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.