Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $16.48 Million Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,361,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,525 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 8.35% of Beauty Health worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKIN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $1.73 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. On average, research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

