What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for BRNS FY2025 Earnings?

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BRNS opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.80.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned about 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.