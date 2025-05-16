Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 119,719 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,719 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 315,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 86,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 519,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,983,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.