Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $22,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

NYSE LNG opened at $235.72 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.03 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.12.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

