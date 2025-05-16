Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.72. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.