FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Envela Issued By B. Riley

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Envela in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Envela from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

ELA opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Envela has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Envela by 113.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Envela by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Envela by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

