Truist Financial Cuts PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Price Target to $11.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFLT. Maxim Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $12.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.