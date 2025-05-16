Promising Penny Stocks To Research – May 14th

Incannex Healthcare, BigBear.ai, and Klotho Neurosciences are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low‐priced shares—typically trading for less than $5 per share in the U.S.—that are usually listed on smaller exchanges or traded over the counter. They tend to have low market capitalizations, thin trading volumes and high volatility, making them riskier and more susceptible to price manipulation than larger, more liquid stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Incannex Healthcare stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 1,364,903,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Incannex Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 104,533,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,866,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

KLTO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 505,816,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Klotho Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

