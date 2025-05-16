Bank Stocks To Watch Today – May 13th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walt Disney, and Mastercard are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded banking institutions, giving investors a stake in a bank’s equity. Their market value and dividend payouts are influenced by factors like interest rates, loan performance, regulatory changes and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,168,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,508,639. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.45.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 17,440,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,291,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,247. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $731.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.02. 5,736,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,023,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $577.65. 795,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

