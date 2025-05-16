Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – May 13th

Tesla, Enphase Energy, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or support of electric vehicles and their key components—ranging from automakers and battery producers to charging‐station operators and powertrain suppliers. Buying these stocks lets investors gain direct exposure to the rapidly expanding electric-mobility sector as global markets shift away from internal combustion engines toward cleaner transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.12 on Tuesday, hitting $323.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,015,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,204,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 158.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 11,607,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,222. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,229,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,197,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

