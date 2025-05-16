Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 14th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are equity shares of companies that design, produce and market high-end consumer products—such as designer apparel, luxury automobiles, premium watches and fine jewelry—sold at price points well above mass-market offerings. These firms typically benefit from strong brand equity, pricing power and relatively inelastic demand among affluent clientele, supporting stable profit margins even in economic fluctuations. Investors often view luxury goods equities as a way to gain exposure to global wealth trends and discretionary spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 558,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 2,461,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.61. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 698,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,460. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $857.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.36.

