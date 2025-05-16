Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Onto Innovation FY2025 Earnings

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Onto Innovation in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.40. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.14.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,611.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 223,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 43,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,844,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

