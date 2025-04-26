Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Lennar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.82. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

