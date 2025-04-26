MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.23.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

