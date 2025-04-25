What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for WKEY FY2025 Earnings?

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for WISeKey International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WISeKey International’s current full-year earnings is ($8.17) per share.
WISeKey International Stock Down 1.3 %
WISeKey International stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.
