Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 956.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,067,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000.

NXTG stock opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

