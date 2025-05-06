Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 27,501 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,691,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,718,000 after buying an additional 141,387 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 710.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

