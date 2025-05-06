Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1,256.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period.

AVUS stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

