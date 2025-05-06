Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 50,537 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,537 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,696,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,415,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.