FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:GMI Raised by Analyst

Green Mining Innovation Inc. (TSE:GMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Green Mining Innovation in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Green Mining Innovation’s FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Green Mining Innovation to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Green Mining Innovation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Green Mining Innovation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Goldstar Minerals Inc is a natural resource exploration and development company. It focuses mainly on developing deposits which contain gold and technology metals in mining jurisdictions in Canada. The company holds an interest in five exploration properties which includes Anctil, Nemenjiche, Fortune and Panache North properties located in the province of Quebec, and the Prince property located in the province of Newfoundland.

