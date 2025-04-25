Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

IDEXY stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

