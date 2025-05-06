4,588 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Bought by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,052 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,017.85. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

