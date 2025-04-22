Watsco (WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $495.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco has a 52-week low of $396.82 and a 52-week high of $571.42.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

