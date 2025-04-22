Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Grows By 24.5%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.