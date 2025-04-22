Masco (MAS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.450 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

