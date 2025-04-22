J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.08% of monday.com worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.91.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 381.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

