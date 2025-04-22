NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $171.38 million for the quarter.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.3 %
NEO stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
