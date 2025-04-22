NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $171.38 million for the quarter.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEO stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

