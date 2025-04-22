Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 79,381 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,381 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of PayPal worth $99,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.84.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

