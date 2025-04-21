Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Declines By 16.2%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 2,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Down 0.8 %

WBX traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wallbox has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.