Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Cut by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.5% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $33,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Equinix by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $790.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $847.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $897.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.50.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

