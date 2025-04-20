Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 609,000 Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Abacus Life worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,431 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Abacus Life by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 741,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Abacus Life by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,399,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 263,036 shares in the last quarter.

ABL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ ABL opened at $8.15 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $789.35 million, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

