Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $107.81 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.67.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.