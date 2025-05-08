Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

