Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHV opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.