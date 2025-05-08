Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,353,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,353 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $33,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

