Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.79. 4,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 253,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

